Seven WWE executives unload over 400,000 shares ahead of Q2 2018 report

Seven WWE executives sold a total of 420,790 shares on July 23 at $82.92 a piece for a combined total of $34,891,906.

The seven are Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, Executive Producer Kevin Dunn, Vice President and Controller Mark Kowal, WWE Studios President Michael Luisi, Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.

Barrios sold 120,546 shares for a payout of $9,995,674; Dunn sold 122,926 shares for a total of $10,193,023; Kowal sold only 4,913 shares for a payout of $407,385; Michelle Wilson sold 121,181 shares for $10,048,328; Luisi dumped 16,579 shares for a total of $1,374,730; Triple H sold 17,272 shares for $1,432,194; and McMahon got rid of 17,373 shares and made $1,440,569.

WWE will be reporting its Q2 2018 results tomorrow. Stocks are currently trading at just over $81 per share.

