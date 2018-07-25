Seth Rollins shares how he felt about the crowd’s antics during his Ironman match

Seth Rollins was recently a guest on the Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia podcast. During the podcast, Seth spoke on a variety of topics about his career and life.

One of these topics was about the crowd response to his recent Iron Man match against Dolph Ziggler.

Rollins says that the crowd reaction really messed with Dolph and his timing. Here is a quote:

“I know it really messed with Dolph. He was super out of synch from how he normally is. I was okay. I just let them do their thing. I knew we had 30 minutes and by the end of it, I knew they’d be invested in what we were doing and I think they were. It was okay, it was a weird one though.”

“Sometimes I don’t understand the, ‘I’m gonna be here bored, you’ve been sitting there for 5 hours, just trying to find anything to keep yourself entertained’, but I never understood the concept of coming to the show and doing anything other than watching the show. I don’t know, I can’t imagine it, but whatever. It is what it is. They pay the money, they can do what they want.”

