Rey Mysterio: “I can really see a possible return to WWE without a doubt”

Rey Mysterio has not only given a timeline on how long he thinks he has left as an active pro wrestler but also where he wants to finish up his pro wrestling career.

The former WWE Champion talked to Noelle Foley for Ringside Collectables and in this interview, he was asked about a potential return to the WWE.

It is in my agenda. I would definitely like to close out my career with WWE,” Mysterio said. “With that being said, I don’t have much left on my watch. So I’m thinking anywhere from three to five years and I can really see a possible return to WWE without a doubt.”

Despite his recent appearances for the sports entertainment company this year, (competing in the Royal Rumble Match at the pay-per-view event in January and wrestling in the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV) Mysterio has yet to agree to terms for a new WWE contract but is expected to sign a new deal that would see him return to the WWE later this year.

The former WWE star is booked for another match for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Budokan Hall on August 12th, the ‘All In’ event on Sept 1st.

(Pwguru)

