More Mae Young Classic Particpants

Four more participants in the Second Annual Mae Young Classic have been revealed: Zeuxis, Isla Dawn, Lacey Lane, and Karen Q.

Here is the updated field for the tournament:

1. Deonna Purrazzo

2. Io Shirai

3. Isla Dawn

4. Jessie Elaban

5. Jinny

6. Kacy Catanzaro

7. Kaitlyn

8. Karen Q

9. Kavita Devi

10. Killer Kelly

11. Lacey Lane

12. Mercedes Martinez

13. Mia Yim

14. Nicole Matthews

15. Reina Gonzalez

16. Rhea Ripley

17. Taynara Conti

18. Tegan Nox

19. Zeuxis

https://www.wwe.com/shows/maeyoungclassic/article/zeuxis-karen-q-isla-dawn-lacey-lane?sf194293687=1

