More Mae Young Classic Particpants
Four more participants in the Second Annual Mae Young Classic have been revealed: Zeuxis, Isla Dawn, Lacey Lane, and Karen Q.
BREAKING: @IslaDawn @Lay_Lane @karenmeee & #Zeuxis are the newest competitors named to the 2018 @WWE #MaeYoungClassic! https://t.co/m0YA9loqW6
— Mae Young Classic (@MaeYoungClassic) July 25, 2018
Here is the updated field for the tournament:
1. Deonna Purrazzo
2. Io Shirai
3. Isla Dawn
4. Jessie Elaban
5. Jinny
6. Kacy Catanzaro
7. Kaitlyn
8. Karen Q
9. Kavita Devi
10. Killer Kelly
11. Lacey Lane
12. Mercedes Martinez
13. Mia Yim
14. Nicole Matthews
15. Reina Gonzalez
16. Rhea Ripley
17. Taynara Conti
18. Tegan Nox
19. Zeuxis
