Jeff Hardy on the Young Bucks coming to WWE: “I feel like it’s a possibility”

Jul 25, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Jeff Hardy Believes There’s A Possibility The Young Bucks Will Come To WWE

Former WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Riju Dasgupta of sportskeeda.com.

He had the following to say about The bucks coming to WWE:

“I feel like it’s a possibility. They’re so talented. I mean it’ll be great to mix it up with those guys in the WWE. They’re doing their own thing and in a way, that’s what’s so cool about it. They’re their own boss. They can do what they want and nobody tells them what they can’t do.”

(Visited 1 times, 66 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

One Response

  1. Ira says:
    July 25, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    I could see Omega & Cody going to WWE, but not so much the Bucks. Vince would have to make the Tag Team division a top priority to make paying them top dollar worth while.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

7/19/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Tommy Dreamer

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal