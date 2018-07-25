Jeff Hardy on the Young Bucks coming to WWE: “I feel like it’s a possibility”

Former WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Riju Dasgupta of sportskeeda.com.

He had the following to say about The bucks coming to WWE:

“I feel like it’s a possibility. They’re so talented. I mean it’ll be great to mix it up with those guys in the WWE. They’re doing their own thing and in a way, that’s what’s so cool about it. They’re their own boss. They can do what they want and nobody tells them what they can’t do.”

