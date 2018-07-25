Don Callis talks about Austin Aries vs. Moose at Slammiversary

Jul 25, 2018

“It reminded me a lot, and this is one of the reasons why when we booked this, of course this comes up, ‘Well, you know, straight wrestling match’. For me, and I tend to put things into an ECW context because that’s kind of my background. I’m like ‘Austin Aries is Shane Douglas’. Amidst all the chaos and all the craziness, a great professional wrestler goes in, outwrestles his opponent and wins. That’s what Shane used to do. And you know he would use like tables here and there or whatever but sure, that was the thing, and it worked. Now you have to have a guy like you were Shane in his heyday to be able to pull that off. But I thought it delivered a 100% and I love the fact that you didn’t have all the bells and whistles ’cause it was different. Because as you know when you have a card you don’t want chocolate cake for every meal. You want to mix it up.”

source: Killing The Town podcast

