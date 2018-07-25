AJPW “Summer Action Series 2018 – Day 7” Results – July 24, 2018 – Sasebo, Japan
1. Atsushi Aoki defeated Atsushi Maruyama
2. 3-Way Match
Takao Omori defeated Yohei Nakajima and Masakado
3. Yoshitatsu and Ultimo Dragon defeated Sweeper (Dylan James and Keiichi Sato)
4. TAJIRI and Gianni Valletta defeated Jun Akiyama and Black Tiger VII
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Joe Doering, Zeus, and The Bodyguard defeated Evolution (Suwama and Hikaru Sato) and Shuji Ishikawa
6. Six-Man Tag Team Match
NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura, and Yuma Aoyagi) defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Ryouji Sai, and Koji Iwamoto)
