AJPW “Summer Action Series 2018 – Day 7” Results – July 24, 2018 – Sasebo, Japan

Jul 25, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Atsushi Aoki defeated Atsushi Maruyama

2. 3-Way Match
Takao Omori defeated Yohei Nakajima and Masakado

3. Yoshitatsu and Ultimo Dragon defeated Sweeper (Dylan James and Keiichi Sato)

4. TAJIRI and Gianni Valletta defeated Jun Akiyama and Black Tiger VII

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Joe Doering, Zeus, and The Bodyguard defeated Evolution (Suwama and Hikaru Sato) and Shuji Ishikawa

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match
NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura, and Yuma Aoyagi) defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Ryouji Sai, and Koji Iwamoto)

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

7/19/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Tommy Dreamer

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal