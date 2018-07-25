AJPW “Summer Action Series 2018 – Day 7” Results – July 24, 2018 – Sasebo, Japan

1. Atsushi Aoki defeated Atsushi Maruyama

2. 3-Way Match

Takao Omori defeated Yohei Nakajima and Masakado

3. Yoshitatsu and Ultimo Dragon defeated Sweeper (Dylan James and Keiichi Sato)

4. TAJIRI and Gianni Valletta defeated Jun Akiyama and Black Tiger VII

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Joe Doering, Zeus, and The Bodyguard defeated Evolution (Suwama and Hikaru Sato) and Shuji Ishikawa

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura, and Yuma Aoyagi) defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Ryouji Sai, and Koji Iwamoto)

