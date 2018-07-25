7/25/18 WWE NXT Coverage

NXT opens with a recap of Aleister Black and Tommaso Ciampa’s journey to their main event title match on tonight’s episode. The opening credits roll and then Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

—

Match #1 – Adam Cole vs. Sean Maluta

They lock up and Cole backs Maluta into the corner. Cole smacks Maluta across the face and then takes him down to the mat. Cole toys around with Maluta. but Maluta comes back with a quick back-slide for a two count. Maluta delivers a neck-breaker and goes up top, but Cole recovers and pulls Maluta down to the mat. Cole delivers a series of right hands and forearm drops to Maluta and then kicks him in the ribs. Cole takes Maluta to the corner, but Maluta counters with a headbutt. Maluta jumps from the top, but Cole counters with a superkick. Cole delivers the Last Shot and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Cole.

-After the match, Cole says he is the most buzz-worthy Superstar on any brand because of what he gets done in the ring. He says he defends the NXT North American Championship all over the world. He says he gave Maluta an opportunity to jump-start his career, but he is interrupted by Ricochet. Ricochet says he owes Cole an apology because he said Cole runs from all of his competition, but he didn’t run tonight. Ricochet says Cole has had a taste of global success, but since he has become the NXT North American Champion, he has shockingly done nothing and is a coward. Ricochet says Cole is so good and can change his mind. Ricochet challenges Cole to a match for the title at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. Cole says he is so good, which is why he is not going to diminish himself by fighting Ricochet in Brooklyn and leaves the ring. Ricochet tells Cole to go ahead and leave just like the coward he thought he was. Cole runs back to ringside, but Ricochet springboards off the ropes and Cole stops. Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong join Cole on the entrance ramp, but War Raiders’s music hits and Hanson and Rowe come out. The Undisputed ERA get off the ramp, but Moustache Mountain block their way. They chance ERA to another part of the crowd, where they finally escape.

—

We see footage from earlier in the day with William Regal presiding over the contract signing for the NXT Women’s Championship Match between Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane, which will take place at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. Baszler says it is not a rematch of the Mae Young Classic Finale, because she has beaten Sane since then and is not the same as she was back then. Sane signs the contract and says they both know that she can beat Baszler. Baszler says Sane is nothing but a phony and everything about her is pathetic. Sane says, again, that she will beat Baszler in Brooklyn. Baszler signs the contract and says she will still be the NXT Women’s Champion after Brooklyn.

We see Tommaso Ciampa getting ready for the main event backstage and we see that Lacey Evans will be in action after the break.

—

We take a look back to the NXT special in London from last month, specifically Velveteen Dream walking out on EC3 in their tag team match against Aleister Black and Ricochet. We then see that EC3 will go one-on-one with Kona Reeves on next week’s episode.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Tenilla Price vs. Lacey Evans

They lock up and Evans backs Price into the corner. Evans grinds her forearm into Price’s face and then tosses her across the ring. Evans delivers the Bronco Buster in the corner and then applies a modified scissors submission in the ropes. Evans ties Price’s hair around the top rope and kicks her in the ribs. Evans delivers forearm shots and then trips Price up. Evans delivers a slingshot elbow drop and then a swinging neck-breaker. Evans goes for a splash, but Price gets her knees up to block. Price goes for a springboard in the corner, but Evans catches her with the Woman’s Right and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lacey Evans.

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)