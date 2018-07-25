2K honors Ric Flair with the Wooooo! Edition

2K today announced plans for the Wooooo! Edition of WWE 2K19, the forthcoming release in the flagship #WWE video game franchise.

Honoring 16-time WWE World Champion, global pop culture icon and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair – a man whose attitude and accomplishments represent “Never Say Never” to the fullest – the WWE #2K19 Wooooo! Edition will be limited to 30,000 copies worldwide and offer an impressive collection of exclusive and collectible memorabilia, as well as robust digital content.

The WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition will be available exclusively for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X at participating retailers for a suggested retail price of $129.99

