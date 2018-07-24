WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – July 23, 2018 – Carbondale, Illinois

Jul 24, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

2. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The Usos

3. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Sin Cara

4. WWE United States Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy
-After the match, Randy Orton attacked Hardy.

5. Randy Orton defeated Rusev (w/Aiden English)

6. The New Day defeated The Bar

7. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe

