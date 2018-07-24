WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – July 23, 2018 – Carbondale, Illinois

1. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

2. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The Usos

3. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Sin Cara

4. WWE United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy

-After the match, Randy Orton attacked Hardy.

5. Randy Orton defeated Rusev (w/Aiden English)

6. The New Day defeated The Bar

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe

