WWE Announces Another SmackDown Title Match for SummerSlam, Updated Card
WWE has announced that Becky Lynch will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella at the SummerSlam pay-per-view. Becky defeated Carmella in a non-title match on tonight’s SmackDown to become the new #1 contender.
In other news for SummerSlam, it looks like Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz will take place but that match has not been confirmed.
WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card coming out of tonight’s SmackDown:
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Carmella
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
TBD (The Usos or The Bar or The New Day) vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
