Stephanie on a women’s tag team titles: “Not quite yet”

If you were hoping to see the WWE introduce Women’s Tag Team Championships over the next couple months, it appears you’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Stephanie McMahon says you won’t see tag straps for the female athletes introduced in time for the Evolution PPV on October 28. “Not quite yet but that’s absolutely something we’ve heard loud and clear from our fan base and it’s something we’re keen on implementing as soon as we are able to,” Steph explained.

