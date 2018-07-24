Miz & Mrs debuts tonight on USA Network

With Total Bellas ending next week on E!, it’s time for another WWE reality TV show to start, this time featuring The Miz and his wife Maryse.

Titled Miz & Mrs and airing on USA Network immediately following the conclusion of Smackdown Live, the show will take a look at the most “must-see” WWE couple as they prepare for their baby.

Episode one is titled A Simple Misunderstanding and the synopsis simply reads, “Welcome to the world of Mike and Maryse. The WWE Superstars prep for the birth of their first baby.”

