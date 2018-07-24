Matthew Riddle reportedly agrees to terms with WWE

On today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, its was Revealed Matt Riddle has agreed to terms with WWE.

Meltzer also dropped a bombshell that Riddle was recently offered a full-time-contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling. This is shocking, considering Riddle was pulled as Jeff Cobbs partner from “World Tag League” last year, when NJPW found out about his past with marijuana.

Ultimately, Matt chose NXT. It should be noted WWE does not suspend weed violators anymore. People who are caught are fined $2,500 for each violation.

It is known as “The pot tax” and they don’t Really See it as a Issue.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

