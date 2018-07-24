Kenny Omega injured in his match against Cody

The IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega suffered a fractured heel during his successful defense against Cody Rhodes at The Cow Palace on July 7th. Omega has competed in seven matches during the G1 Climax since then. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that it is a small break in his heel.

Omega remains undefeated in singles competition during the G1 Climax defeating Tetsuya Naito, Hirooki Goto, and Tama Tonga respectively. While competing alongside Chase Owens during the G1 Climax, Omega has lost all four tag team matches.

“I still haven’t recovered from San Francisco,” Omega said. “It’s nothing major, it will heal. My heel, my actual heel is suspected to be fractured a little bit slightly. It’s been very painful, it’s very difficult to walk. It’s highly padded through the matches and adrenaline gets me through it.”

The Cleaner suffered a lateral meniscus injury to his left knee in September last year causing him to miss the Road To Destruction shows. He did not require surgery and was able to successfully defend the IWGP United States Championship against Juice Robinson during the Destruction In Kobe event on September 24th.

