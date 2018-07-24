Former WCW announcer not a fan of WWE’s Evolution

  1. Pisto75666 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    “Announcer” is a bit of a stretch.

  2. Dave says:
    July 24, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    The insecurity from some fans about this PPV is astounding. These comments though are above and beyond pathetic. 50 years of male dominated shows and ONE all female PPV and people lose their minds.

    Some of the detractors have daughters, all have mothers, few have sisters. I wonder what their major malfunction is?

    Small men.

  3. Logical_Thinker says:
    July 24, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    WHO? Seriously I have never heard of this Christopher Cruise before.
    I agree with the comment on here. Some folks shouldn’t lose their minds over an all female PPV.
    It is the same folks who would kvetch over women doing anything athletic or participating in athletic leagues.
    Insecurities know no bounds.

  4. Stonz says:
    July 24, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Don’t worry, Cruise sucked years ago and he still sucks now.

