DDT “Summer Vacation 2018” Results – July 22, 2018 – Tokyo, Jaoan

1. Tomomitsu Matsunaga defeated Yuki Ueno

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Sammy Guevara, Jason Kincaid, Facade, and Mizuki Watase defeated Yukio Sakaguchi, Masahiro Takanashi, Keisuke Ishii, and Kazusada Higuchi

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Keiko Takeshita Jr., Akiko, and Carousel Shun defeated Francoise Takagi, Margaret Owashi, and Kazuko Hirata

4. Openweight Ultimate Championship – Belt Scramble Tag Team Rumble

Ken Ohka defeated Gota Ihashi, Super Sasadango Machine an Yuki Iino, Kouki Iwasaki and Rekka, KUDO and Saki Akai, Antonio Honda and Alex Ace, Danshoku Dino and Makoto Oishi, and Soma Takao and Nobuhiro Shimatani

5. Special Singles Match

Daisuke Sasaki defeated Asuka

6. KO-D Tag Team Championship Match

Mike Bailey and MAO defeated Tetsuya Endo and Mad Polly (c)

7. KO-D Openweight Championship Match

Shigehiro Irie (c) defeated HARASHIMA

8. KO-D Openweight Championship Match

Shigehiro Irie (c) defeated Sammy Guevara

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)