Brian Christopher arrested again

Former WWE star Brian Lawler, f.k.a. Brian “Grand Master Sexay” Christopher, was arrested again earlier this month for DUI and evading police in Tennessee, according to TMZ.

Lawler, 46, was reportedly speeding and swerving around 1 am on July 7th. Lawler failed to stop when police tried to pull him over. When he was finally stopped, he allegedly “reeked of booze and had an open 12 ounce can in his center console.” He was immediately arrested and booked for DUI and evading arrest. His bail was set at $40,000.

It is Lawler’s second arrest this summer. Lawler was arrested in downtown Memphis on June 7th after leaving a Hampton Inn hotel without paying.

Lawler wrestled for WWE from 1997 through 2001, however was released from the company after he was arrested for possessing illegal drugs when he crossed the Canadian border for a WWE tour. He has had several arrests since then, including for public intoxication in 2009 and for another DUI in April of 2013.

Since his WWE departure in 2001, Lawler has had several short lived returns for the company, most recently teaming with Scotty Too Hotty in a losing effort to The Ascension at NXT Arrival in February of 2014.

Source: TMZ

