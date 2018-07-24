Audio: RAW Post Show Reviewing WWE Monday Night RAW

On this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show, Sir Rockin and Lindsey Ward recapped everything that went down on this weeks edition of Monday Night RAW. Topics on the show included:

*Triple H & Stephanie McMahon announce the All Womens Pay Per View

*Roman Reigns is once again Number One Contender for the Universal Championship

*Kevin Owens returns & is coming for Braun Strowman’s briefcase

*The B-Team Retain The Belts

And More!

