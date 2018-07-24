Alex Shelley announces his retirement

Jul 24, 2018 - by James Walsh

Alex Shelley, 35, posted the following on Twitter, announcing his retirement. It had been previously reported that Shelley’s ROH contract had expired, that he was out of action since suffering an injury in June, and that he was going to focus on his schooling until the end of 2018.

