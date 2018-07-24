7/24/18 WWE 205 Live Recap: Tozawa vs. Gallagher; Lucha House Party in Action; Fatal Four-Way Main Event

Drake Maverick opens 205 Live with a reminder of tonight’s main event: a Fatal Four-Way Match featuring Drew Gulak, Hideo Itami, Mustafa Ali, and TJP. The winner will become the number one contender for Cedric Alexander’s WWE Cruiserweight Championship. The opening credits roll and then Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show. Maverick has joined them at the announce table.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Gallagher takes Tozawa down to the mat, but Tozawa comes back with a kick to the chest. Tozawa stomps away on Gallagher in the corner, but Gallagher fights back and delivers right hands. They exchange chops and Tozawa connects with a right jab. Tozawa sends Gallagher to the floor and goes for a suicide dive, but Gallagher blocks it. Gallagher delivers a few right hands and drops him to the floor. Gallagher rolls Tozawa back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out quickly. Gallagher applies a neck-wrench and then delivers a scoop slam. Gallagher goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out again. Gallagher begins the joint manipulation, but Tozawa gets to the ropes. Gallagher goes back to the joint manipulation and stomps down onto his arm. Gallagher comes off the ropes, but Tozawa connects with a spin kick. Tozawa goes up top, but Gallagher rolls to the floor.

Tozawa connects with a suicide dive and tosses Gallagher back into the ring. Tozawa connects with a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Gallagher comes back and works over Tozawa’s arm, but Tozawa takes him down with a hurricanrana. Tozawa locks in a modified octopus stretch, but Gallagher slams him down to the mat to break the hold. Gallagher delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Gallagher charges at Tozawa in to the corner, but Tozawa moves out of the way. Tozawa comes back with a quick to the face and goes up top. Gallagher cuts him off and begins joint manipulation again. Gallagher goes for a suplex, but Tozawa counters and sends him to the mat. Tozawa connects with the senson splash and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Akira Tozawa.

-After the match, Tozawa goes to Drake Maverick at ringside and tells him that he wants a rematch with Lio Rush. Maverick nods and tells him he will see what he can do.

—

We see TJP backstage. He says Drake Maverick finally got it right, but no points are awarded for getting the obvious right. He says he is always the main event and he is going to bring the WWE Cruiserweight Championship home.

Hideo Itami is also backstage. He says Cedric Alexander won their first match, but he won’t win the next one.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Lucha House Party (Kalisto and Lince Dorado) vs. Ryan Gillipo and Josh Robinson

Dorado starts out with one of the guys and takes him down in the corner. Dorado delivers a Bronco Buster and tags in Kalisto. Kalisto and Dorado double-team the guy and then Kalisto kicks him in the midsection. Dorado tags back in and takes the guy down. The other guy gets into the ring, but Kalisto kicks him in the face. Dorado delivers a double-Golden Rewind to both guys and tags in Kalisto. Dorado takes one of the guys down on the outside and Kalisto pins the other after the Solida Del Sol.

Winners: Lucha House Party.

—

Drew Gulak is backstage. He says tonight’s match will be problematic for the other three men, because when they step to him they will tap out.

Mustafa Ali is also backstage. He says all he has to do to get his WrestleMania rematch is to survive TJP’s submissions, Hideo Itami’s kicks, and whatever Drew Gulak has planned, and he plans to do just that.

The main event is up next.

—

Lio Rush is backstage. He is asked about Akira Tozawa asking for a rematch against him. He says he doesn’t have a reaction to the challenge, but he thinks that he already beat Tozawa. He says with all due respect, the Man of the Hour is in a league of his own. He says he thinks Tozawa should keep his name out of his mouth.

—

Match #3 – #1 Contender’s (WWE Cruiserweight Championship) Fatal Four-Way Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak vs. Hideo Itami vs. TJP

Gulak and Itami double team Ali in the corner as TJP backs away and watches. Ali comes back with a kick to Gulak as Itami gets sent to the floor. Ali sends TJP to the apron and then catapults Gulak into TJP. Ali goes for the cover, but Itami breaks it up. Itami stomps away on Ali and then sends him to the corner. Ali comes back with a boot to the face. Ali comes off the ropes, but Itami slams him down to the mat. Itami takes Ali down with a knee lift and goes for the cover, but TJP breaks it up. Itami goes after TJP, but TJP rolls back to the floor. Ali rolls up Itami, but Itami kicks out at two. Ali drops Itami with a spinning heel kick, but Gulak gets back into the ring and drops Ali to the mat. Gulak wrenches Ali’s neck and slams him to the mat.

Gulak slams Ali again and goes for the cover, but TJP breaks it up. Itami gets back into the ring and goes after TJP. Gulak tells him to stop and says they all have to go after Ali. TJP strategizes and tells Itami to drop Ali with a clothesline. TJP and Gulak suplex Ali to the mat, but TJP quickly rolls up Gulak. Gulak kicks out at two and argues with Gulak and Itami. Ali takes all three men down with a cross-body from the top. Ali delivers a chop to TJP, but TJP comes back with an abdominal stretch wrist-lock. TJP also locks Itami in a submission as well. Gulak gets back into the ring and locks TJP in a submission. Gulak goes for a back-slide, but TJP kicks out at two. TJp and Gulak exchange pin falls and head-scissors and then stand at a stalemate.

Itami gets back into the ring and takes both of them down. Gulak gets sent to the floor and Itami stomps away on Ali. TJP goes up top, but Ali cuts him off and drops Itami as well. Gulak gets back into the ring, but Ali takes he and TJP out. Itami gets back into the ring, but Ali drops him with a dropkick. Ali sends Gulak to the outside and kicks TJP in the face. Ali drops TJP with a kick and then drops Gulak with a DDT. Ali goes for the cover, but Itami and TJP break it up and all four men are down. All four men get to their feet and each drops the other with kicks to the face and all four men are down again. Ali gets to his feet, but TJP goes for the Detonation Kick. Ali fights free and they take each other down. Ali rolls to the floor as TJP falls in the ring.

TJP rolls outside and Itami and Gulak are left in the ring. Gulak extends his hand and tells Itami he respects him, but then slaps him across the face. They exchange shots and kicks to the face, but Gulak delivers a suplex. Gulak goes for the cover, but Itami kicks out at two. Gulak goes for another suplex, but Itami counters with a knee strike. Itami delivers the Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out again. Itami and Gulak exchange forearm strikes and they battle to the floor. Gulak delivers a chop, but Itami comes back with a kick. TJP and Ali get back into the ring and TJP gains the advantage with a kick to the face. Ali comes back and drops TJP onto the apron and into the barricade.

Ali takes Gulak and Itami out with a suicide dive and tosses TJP back into the ring. Ali drops TJP with a DDT and goes up top. Ali hits the 0-5-4 on TJP and goes for the cover, but Itami pulls him to the outside. Itami slams Ali into the steel steps with a dropkicks. Itami throws Ali into the ring post and then tosses him back into the ring. Gulak drops Itami on the floor and gets into the ring. Gulak locks in the Gu-Lock on Ali and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner and Number One Contender for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak.

After the match, The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher enter the ring and celebrate Gulak’s victory with him as 205 Live comes to a close.

(Visited 1 times, 24 visits today)