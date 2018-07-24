7/23/18 Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw drew an average of 2,779,000 viewers yesterday, down 87,000 viewers from the post-Extreme Rules show. Hour one which started with the big all-women pay-per-view announcement did a total of 2,817,000 viewers, which then increased slightly to 2,821,000 viewers in the second hour, before closing the show with 2,701,000 viewers in the third and final hour. Raw was #2, #3, and #4 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #4 in overall viewership for the night.

