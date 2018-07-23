WWE Announces Details on the First-Ever All-Women’s Event (Photos, Videos)

Jul 23, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon and Triple H returned to WWE TV on tonight’s show to make the big “historic announcement” that the company has been teasing for the past week.

It was announced that WWE’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event will be called Evolution, scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 28th from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

Evolution is set to feature the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic plus three title matches with the WWE NXT Women’s Title, the RAW Women’s Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title on the line. Stephanie noted that there will be more than 50 women involved with the show, indicating that there will be Superstars from the past and the present.

Below are photos and videos from the segment with the McMahons and the women’s division, along with the Evolution logo:

4 Responses

  1. Pete Haines says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Thank you Stephanie. This wouldn’t be possible without you.

  2. They are bot the first says:
    July 24, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    You know in japan they have done all women ppv in past. In addition impact wresting and glow and wow and have also done ppvs. By the way the japan ppvs were show in the us.

  3. Tommy says:
    July 24, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Let’s see how badly WWE f*cks this up..

  4. Kyle Christie says:
    July 24, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    @Tommy – They’ll have a “historic” 50 woman tag team match or the show will last 10 hours long if there is 50 woman set to compete, that’s what will ruin it because WWE insists on quantity over quality.

