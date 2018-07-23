Steve Austin believes managers should still have a presence in wrestling

Jul 23, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

3 Responses

  1. James says:
    July 23, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    100% agree.

  2. Supermtdew says:
    July 24, 2018 at 7:21 am

    I also agree. Managers back in the day was great. Bobby Heenan,Jimmy Hart,Slick,those was the days.

  3. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    July 24, 2018 at 9:04 am

    The Authors of Pain are a prime example of two guys who need a manager. After one of them replied “What Are you going to learn me?”, not only was Titus unable to stay in character (and neither could Apollo or Dana) but even the crowd was stunned as if to say “Did he just say that?” to the point where even the announce team had no choice but to have a little fun at their expense.

    Those two should never, under any circumstances, be ever allowed to cut a promo again. They need a manager to do their talking for them.

