New Matches Announced for WWE SummerSlam, Updated Card

Jul 23, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s RAW main event saw Roman Reigns defeat Bobby Lashley to become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Reigns will get another title shot from Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

It was also announced on RAW that SummerSlam will see Seth Rollins get another shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.

SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:

WWE Title Match
TBA vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
TBD vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tournament Winners vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

One Response

  1. Matt Travers says:
    July 24, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Nobody wants to see Reigns Vs Lesnar again -_- reigns should’ve won at wrestlemania and be done with.

    This is my SUMMERSLAM card
    SUMMERSLAM 2018
    1. Finn Balor Vs Baron Corbin
    2. (WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S) Asuka(c) Vs Charlotte
    3. (WWE INTERCONTINENTAL) LADDER: Dolph Ziggler(c) Vs Seth Rollins
    4. (WWE U.S) TRIPLE THREAT: Shinsuke Nakamura(c) Vs Jeff Hardy Vs Randy Orton
    5. NO HOLDS BARRED: Kevin Owens Vs Braun Strowman
    6. (WWE SMACKDOWN TAG) The Bludgeon Brothers(c) Vs The Bar
    7. (WWE RAW WOMEN’S) Sasha Banks(c) Vs Ronda Rousey
    8. The Miz Vs Daniel Bryan
    9. (WWE UNIVERSAL) Roman Reigns(c) Vs Bobby Lashley
    10. (WWE) AJ Styles(c) Vs Samoa Joe

