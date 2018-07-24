Video: Pro Wrestling coming to WGN America

WGN America Set To Air Saturday Morning Wrestling Show

Add a new professional wrestling show to the television mix — Ring Warriors will air on WGN America starting in September.

The promotion announced tonight it’ll begin airing a one-hour show on September 15. They’ll have a Saturday morning time slot at 8 a.m. ET.

Television tapings will take place August 8 and 9 at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas. The shows will feature Austin Aries, Eli Drake, Jeff Cobb, Marty the Moth, Wes Brisco, Alex Chamberlain, Chase Stevens, Cassidy Riley, and others.

Those shows will include a tournament to crowd a new Ring Warriors Grand Champion.

The Ring Warriors promotion has come and gone since the 1990s. It’s currently run by former NWA President Howard Brody.

(Pwguru)

