Dragon Gate “Kobe Wrestling Festival 2018” Results – July 22, 2018 – Kobe, Japan

1. Yuki Yoshioka defeated Kota Minoura

2. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

UT, Kaito Ishida, Shun Skywalker, Hyou Watanabe, and Yuki Yoshioka defeated K-ness., Gamma, brother YASSHI, Syachihoko BOY, and Mondai Ryu

3. Ryo Saito defeated Hollywood Stalker Ichikawa

4. Open The Triangle Gate Championship Match

Natural Vibes (Kzy, Susumu Yokosuka, and Genki Horiguchi) (c) defeated ANTIAS (Masato Tanaka, Yasushi Kanda, and Takashi Yoshida)

5. Open The Brave Gate Championship Match

Eita defeated Dragon Kid (c)

6. International Special 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tribe Vanguard (Flamita, Kategora, and Yosuke Santa Maria) defeated MaxiMuM (Naruki Doi and Jason Lee) and Bandido

7. Special 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tatsumi Fujinami, Hiro Saito, and Masaaki Mochizuki defeated Yoshiaki Fujiwara, Don Fuji, and Punch Tominaga

8. Open The Twin Gate Unified Tag Team Championship Match

Tribe Vanguard (YAMATO and BxB Hulk) defeated MaxiMuM (Big R Shimizu and Ben-K) (c)

9. Open The Dream Gate Championship Match

Masato Yoshino (c) defeated Shingo Takagi

