New Matches Announced for WWE SummerSlam, Updated Card

Tonight’s RAW main event saw Roman Reigns defeat Bobby Lashley to become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Reigns will get another title shot from Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

It was also announced on RAW that SummerSlam will see Seth Rollins get another shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.

SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:

WWE Title Match

TBA vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

TBD vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tournament Winners vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

