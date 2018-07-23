Matches and More Announced for Next Week’s WWE RAW

Next Monday’s RAW from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida is shaping up to be a loaded show as the road to WWE SummerSlam heats up.

WWE has confirmed two top singles matches and two returns for next week’s show. Below is the current line-up:

* Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* Ronda Rousey returns from her suspension

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returns to confront #1 contender Roman Reigns

