Chelsea Green on Zack Ryder & WWE: “I hope we can be there to be together”

Chelsea Green spoke with The Roman Show for a new interview at annual Florida Supercon and discussed her status in regard to the Mae Young Classic and Zack Ryder

On her relationship with Zack Ryder:

“He inspires me. I want to be there (WWE) more now because I want to spend time with him. We do try to keep wrestling separate from our relationship. I always wanted to be there no matter what and I want to stay true to that. I worked up kind of the wrestling ladder to get there. I hope we can be there to be together. He does inspire me with my character. Sometimes we sit down and go through different things I can do things with my character because he has been doing it for so long.”

On whether she knows if she will participate in the Mae Young Classic:



“Not yet. So stay tuned. I think there is so much amazing talent to be uncovered so I am waiting Ill know when you guys know.”

(Pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 81 visits today)