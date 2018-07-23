Brian Cage reveals WWE’s plans for him before release

A super-hero/villain gimmick was pitched that would have Cage go by the name of “Dark Claw.” He was being considered to either feud or tag team with Hurricane Helms, who had just brought back his Hurricane gimmick at the time:

“I am out there having awesome matches with Justin Gabriel, Tyson Kidd, Trent Barrreta, and Dusty Rhodes pulls me to the office and goes, ‘Let me tell you something baby. You are a phenomenal worker. You got to have something else.

“You can’t be that. Hey Matt, what’s that guy called the Honey Badger? The Wolverine yeah. But you can’t be the Wolverine because that’s a trademark, so give me something else. I went back, and I was looking through my trading cards and comics, and I said, ‘I’ll be like the Dark Claw which is Batman and Wolverine.’

“I made my attire off that, and they were going to bring me up, and then Hurricane came up and Dusty said, ‘OK, we are thinking of feuding or teaming you with Hurricane.’ So I started doing a bunch of heel promos but I got released.”

(Pwguru)

