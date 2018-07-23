Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens with Stipulation Set for WWE SummerSlam

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens is now official for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Owens will win possession of Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase if Braun loses the match in any way.

SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:

WWE Title Match

TBA vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

TBD vs. Carmella

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tournament Winners vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

