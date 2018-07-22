WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – July 22, 2018 – Springfield, Illinois
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated The Usos and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
2. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara
3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Becky Lynch defeated The IIconics and Lana
4. WWE United States Championship Match
Jeff Hardy defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (via Disqualification)
-Randy Orton attacked Hardy during the match, causing the disqualification.
5. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz
6. The New Day defeated The Bar
7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Carmella (c) defeated Naomi
8. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe and Rusev (w/Aiden English)