WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – July 21, 2018 – St. Louis, Missouri

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The Usos

2. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Cross defeated Lana and The IIconics

4. WWE United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (via Disqualification)

-Nakamura was disqualified after Randy Orton attacked Hardy during the match.

5. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

6. The New Day defeated The Bar

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Carmella (c) defeated Naomi

8. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Rusev (w/Aiden English) and Samoa Joe

(Visited 1 times, 31 visits today)