WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – July 21, 2018 – St. Louis, Missouri
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The Usos
2. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara
3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Cross defeated Lana and The IIconics
4. WWE United States Championship Match
Jeff Hardy defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (via Disqualification)
-Nakamura was disqualified after Randy Orton attacked Hardy during the match.
5. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz
6. The New Day defeated The Bar
7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Carmella (c) defeated Naomi
8. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Rusev (w/Aiden English) and Samoa Joe