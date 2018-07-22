WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 22, 2018 – Pikeville, Kentucky

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The B-Team (c) defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

2. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose

3. Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis

-After the match, Kanellis demanded another match against anybody in the back.

4. Bobby Lashley defeated Mike Kanellis

5. Bayley and Ember Moon defeated Alicia Fox and Liv Morgan

-Elias started performing, but was interrupted by Bobby Roode. Roode then started to sing with Elias, but Elias attacked him. Baron Corbin came out and made a match between he and Roode.

6. Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin

7. The Authors of Pain defeated Chad Gable and Tyler Breeze

8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Nia Jax and Natalya

9. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

