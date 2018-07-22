WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 21, 2018 – Lexington, Kentucky

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The B-Team (c) defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

2. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose

3. Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis
-After the match, Kanellis issued a challenge to anyone in the back.

4. Bobby Lashley defeated Mike Kanellis

5. Bayley and Ember Moon defeated Alicia Fox and Liv Morgan

6. Bobby Roode defeated Elias

7. The Authors of Pain defeated Chad Gable and Tyler Breeze

8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Nia Jax and Natalya

9. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

