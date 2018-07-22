Rich Swann’s replacement announced
Unfortunately due to an injury suffered earlier this week @GottaGetSwann has to withdraw from tonight's international four way match.
However that match will become even more international as Canada's own @iPeteyWilliams will take his place! pic.twitter.com/Tapu4NdIxh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2018
I may not be everyone’s 1st choice as a replacement. But let’s focus on the more important matter. @GottaGetSwann is an amazing talent and we can’t wait to see him in the ring again. Get well soon. https://t.co/YZYPaKmEo1
— Petey Williams (@iPeteyWilliams) July 22, 2018
