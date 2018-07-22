Rich Swann pulled from tonight’s Slammiversary pay-per-view
As many expected, Rich Swann will not be wrestling tonight at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiverary pay-per-view. He was originally scheduled to be a part of a four-way match that includes Johnny Impact, Taiji Ishimori and Fenix.
Swann suffered a concussion at the MLW TV tapings in Lond Island, NY on Thursday night. It happened after he hit his head on the guardrail during a tag team match against Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith, Jr. Swann teamed with ACH.
As of this writing, there is no update on when they think he will be back in action and Swann has not posted anything on social media.
We wish him the best and a speedy recovery.
No replacement has been named.
(Visited 1 times, 103 visits today)
That’s really unfortunate, his matches since joining Impact have been incredible. Just goes to show you how restricted talent are in WWE as he never had a match close to the quality of his matches in Impact when he was with WWE. Best of luck to him in his recovery.