Rich Swann pulled from tonight’s Slammiversary pay-per-view

As many expected, Rich Swann will not be wrestling tonight at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiverary pay-per-view. He was originally scheduled to be a part of a four-way match that includes Johnny Impact, Taiji Ishimori and Fenix.

Swann suffered a concussion at the MLW TV tapings in Lond Island, NY on Thursday night. It happened after he hit his head on the guardrail during a tag team match against Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith, Jr. Swann teamed with ACH.

As of this writing, there is no update on when they think he will be back in action and Swann has not posted anything on social media.

We wish him the best and a speedy recovery.

No replacement has been named.

