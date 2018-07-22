Photo: Johnny Impact prepares to the throw out the first pitch at the Blue Jays game

.@TheRealMorrison is here to get you FIRED UP before he throws out today’s first pitch! 💪⚾️ pic.twitter.com/pFQcDaIBe7 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 22, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 64 visits today)