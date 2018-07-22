Impact Wrestling “Slammiversary XVI” Results – July 22, 2018 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada
1. Fatal 4-Way Match
Johnny Impact defeated Fenix, Taiji Ishimori, and Petey Williams
2. Tessa Blanchard defeated Allie
3. House of Hardcore Rules Match
Eddie Edwards defeated Tommy Dreamer
4. Impact X Division Championship Match
Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal
5. Impact Knockouts Championship Match
Su Yung (c) defeated Madison Rayne
6. Impact World Tag Team Championship – 5150 Street Fight
The Latin American Xchange defeated The OGz
7. Mask vs. Hair Match
Pentagon Jr. defeated Sami Callihan
8. Impact World Championship Match
Austin Aries defeated Moose
