Impact Wrestling “Slammiversary XVI” Results – July 22, 2018 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Jul 22, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Fatal 4-Way Match
Johnny Impact defeated Fenix, Taiji Ishimori, and Petey Williams

2. Tessa Blanchard defeated Allie

3. House of Hardcore Rules Match
Eddie Edwards defeated Tommy Dreamer

4. Impact X Division Championship Match
Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal

5. Impact Knockouts Championship Match
Su Yung (c) defeated Madison Rayne

6. Impact World Tag Team Championship – 5150 Street Fight
The Latin American Xchange defeated The OGz

7. Mask vs. Hair Match
Pentagon Jr. defeated Sami Callihan

8. Impact World Championship Match
Austin Aries defeated Moose

