IMPACT Wrestling Presents Slammiversary XVI Live tonight

IMPACT Wrestling Presents Slammiversary XVI Live this Sunday, July 22 on PPV; Limited Tickets Released

TORONTO – IMPACT Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Sunday, July 22 for Slammiversary XVI, emanating from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Canada. The three-hour event kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be available globally on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel and the FITE.tv live streaming app for a suggested retail price of $39.95.

A limited number of tickets have opened up for Slammiversary, and tickets are still available for Monday, July 23 and Tuesday, July 24 as IMPACT Wrestling presents television tapings for its flagship weekly show IMPACT! at Toronto’s Rebel Entertainment Complex. Tickets are available at ShopIMPACT.com.

For the first time ever, Slammiversary XVI will also be streamed live on FITE.tv in the UK, Australia and other international markets. For international pricing details, visit www.FITE.tv.

The full card for IMPACT Wrestling’s summer spectacular includes:

IMPACT World Championship

Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

IMPACT X-Division Championship

Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage

IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

IMPACT Tag Team Championship – 5150 Street Fight

LAX with Konnan (c) vs. OGz with King

Hair vs. Mask Match

Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr.

House of Hardcore Rules Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards

4-Way Match

Johnny Impact vs. Rich Swann vs. Fenix vs. Taiji Ishimori

Knockouts Match

Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder and three-time MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson will return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary as the special ‘Title Holder’ for the World Championship main event.

The full Road to Slammiversary all-access preview show is currently available on YouTube, which breaks down all the matches and storylines heading into the biggest event of the summer.

For more information on how to order Slammiversary, visit www.impactwrestling.com/slammiversary.

