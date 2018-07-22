Elias four-track album now available on Spotify

Jul 22, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Spotify has released the four-track Elias album already, a day before it was scheduled to be published.

The songs featured are The Ballad of Every Town I’ve Ever Been To…, Elias’ Words, Nothing I Can’t Do, and Walk With Me.

The album, however, seems to be geolocked to certain countries only and has not been published in all locations where Spotify is available. Playing the music from websites which embedded the album brings up a “This track is not available in your country” error.

