Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper slides down to #7 in box office chart

Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper movie is quickly becoming a dud for Hollywood’s highest-paid actor as the movie slid to #7 in the box office chart in its second week.

For this weekend, estimates are just $10,960,000, a 56% drop from the opening weekend. The movie has a total of $46,749,120 in box office revenue so far in the United States and an additional $85,100,000 in international receipts for a worldwide total of $131,849,120 according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

At this rate, it looks like Skyscraper will not surpass his previous movie Rampage which is still making money from some theaters even though it was released on April 13. Rampage’s tally is up at $99,152,954 in the U.S. and $326,600,000 internationally for a worldwide total of $425,752,954.

