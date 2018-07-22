Bruce Prichard Describes The Unique Sleeping Habits Of Vince McMahon

Bruce Prichard was recently a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. During the podcast, Prichard went into detail about what it was really like to work for Vince McMahon. Specifically, Prichard spoke about the unique sleeping habits of Vince.

Here is what he said (h/t to Wrestlezone):

“He’d probably get a couple of hours of sleep before he’d wake up to do cardio. He takes like 30 minute power naps every once in awhile. I’ve gotten alcohol poisoning two times in my life, both times with Vince McMahon.

The first time drinking moon shine and the second time was just a crazy night and I remember Vince coming to me and going, ‘Brucie, what are those buses like?’ Those were the early days of the rock n’ roll buses we had for the cameramen and the ring crew guys.

Actually they’re pretty nice. McMahon said, ‘Get everybody off. We’ll take a nap in there.’ We would go and just 30 minutes. He would go nap. He goes out and when he wakes up he’s like, ‘Goddamn let’s go. Holy cow that was good! Good times, huh? You know what? I think I got an extra minute there. I think that made a difference”

