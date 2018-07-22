Brickhouse Brown Is Not Dead

It was reported that retired wrestler Brickhouse Brown, best known for his work in Memphis promotions, had passed away following a battle with cancer; Cauliflower Alley Club president made the announcement. Well, it turns out that Brickhouse Brown kicked out at 2 one more time. Cauliflower Alley Club President Brian Blair rescinded his announcement that Brickhouse Brown, noting that Brown’s mother confirmed that he was still alive.

Thank you so much George, but stop the tape. Brickhouse is Mother Victoria just called me to inform me that Brick was still alive and woke up, somehow, last night and said he was hungry. Stay tuned as this is not over, unbelievable! I'll write what happened on my Facebook page. https://t.co/72FRdXW03r — B Brian Blair 🇺🇸 (@Killerbee1B) July 21, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 177 visits today)