Booker T: “You never know when that last match is”

Booker T says he probably wouldn’t return to the ring for WWE:



“My thing is this, I went into the Hall of Fame in 2013. A lot of people who enter the Hall of Fame it becomes the end for them. Retirement is their only steps, but my thing is this you never say never. Especially for a fighter. You never know when that last match is. We all like to say that we have one more match in us. My thing is that I am in good shape. I am in never going to be 100% in tip-top shape like when I was twenty-five or something like that. I think for my age I think I am doing pretty good. I can do more pushups than any of my students in my school. I can do more pull-ups than any of my students as well. So I say, why not go have one more match when I can still do this? There will come a time when I won’t be able to do this, so why not do it while I still can? I say, go out there and have some fun. Let’s get something straight though, I don’t want anyone to think about me coming back for a SummerSlam or a WrestleMania. If I do come back, it is going to be at Reality of Wrestling. It’ll be against one of my students just to show them what it is that I teach them so that they can go out there and get things taught from the right perspective.”

