AJPW “Summer Action Series 2018 – Day 6” Results – July 22, 2018 – Fukuoka, Japan

1. Koji Iwamoto defeated Atsushi Maruyama

2. 3-Way Match

Masakado defeated Black Tiger VII and Keiichi Sato

3. Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato) defeated Ultimo Dragon and Yohei Nakajima

4. All Asia Heavyweight Championship Prelude

Sweeper (Jake Lee and Ryouji Sai) defeated Zeus and The Bodyguard

5. All Asia Tag Team Championship Prelude

NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura, and Yuma Aoyagi) defeated Jun Akiyama, Takao Omori, and Joe Doering

6. Yoshitatsu defeated Dylan James

7. AJPW World Tag Team Championship Match

Violent Giants (Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa) (c) defeated TAJIRI and Gianni Valletta

