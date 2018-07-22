AJPW “Summer Action Series 2018 – Day 5” Results – July 21, 2018 – Okayama, Japan

1. Yoshitatsu defeated Atsushi Maruyama

2. Takao Omori and Ultimo Dragon defeated Gianni Valletta and Yohei Nakajima

3. Sweeper (Dylan James and Koji Iwamoto) defeated Jun Akiyama and Black Tiger VII

4. All Asia Heavyweight Championship Prelude

Joe Doering, Zeus, and The Bodyguard defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Ryouji Sai, and Keiichi Sato)

5. AJPW World Tag Team Championship Prelude

Shuji Ishikawa defeated TAJIRI

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Evolution (Suwama, Atsushi Aoki, and Hikaru Sato) defeated NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura, and Yuma Aoyagi)

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)