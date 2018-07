AAW “United We Stand 2018” Results – July 21, 2018 – Merionette Park, Illinois

1. Connor Braxton vs. Clayton Gainz (No Contest)

2. Tag Team Grudge Match

Jimmy Jacobs and Brody King vs. OI4K (Dave Crist and Jake Crist) (No Contest)

3. Zema Ion defeated Trey Miguel

4. Curt Stallion and Jake Something defeated Ricky Starks and Aaron Solow

5. AAW Women’s Championship Match

Kimber Lee (c) defeated Su Yung

6. #1 Contender’s (AAW Heritage Championship) Five-Way TLC Match

Myron Reed defeated Shane Strickland, AR Fox, Stephen Wolf, and Paco

7. Rey Fenix defeated Dezmond Xavier

8. Bourbon Street Fight

Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated Ace Romero

9. Special Challenge Match

WRSTLING (David Starr, Trevor Lee, and Eddie Kingston) defeated ACH and Besties in the World (Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega) (w/Scarlett Bordeaux)

