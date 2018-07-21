Steve Austin: “Pentagon, he’s one of my favorite wrestlers going right now”

“Pentagon, he’s one of my favorite wrestlers going right now. I got a chance to meet him and Fenix who I like as well over there in Orlando [Florida] WrestleMania 34, he was doing some signings. We were talking because Vampiro was on the podcast and Vampiro had said that Pentagon was chubby or heavyset. We were laughing about that.” Austin continued, “I really enjoyed that damn match that Pentagon and Vampiro had about a year-and-a-half ago on Lucha Underground.”

Austin also had some praise for Zack Sabre, Jr.

“I’m a big fan of [ZSJ].” Austin said, “he’s a good damn worker.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

